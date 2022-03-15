Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -7.61% Fall

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 1.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $255.53M, closed the last trade at $6.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.53 on the day or -7.61% during that session. The ALT stock price is -202.64% off its 52-week high price of $19.46 and 1.24% above the 52-week low of $6.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 751.57K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Altimmune Inc. (ALT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.65.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information

Sporting -7.61% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the ALT stock price touched $6.43 or saw a rise of 15.95%. Year-to-date, Altimmune Inc. shares have moved -29.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) have changed -17.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.74.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Altimmune Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -61.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -25.13%, compared to 12.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -282.40% and -97.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -85.60%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $90k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.71 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.31 million and $2.09 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -96.10% for the current quarter and -18.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.70% over the past 5 years.

ALT Dividends

Altimmune Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.73% with a share float percentage of 92.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Altimmune Inc. having a total of 149 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VR Adviser, LLC with over 3.8 million shares worth more than $42.98 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, VR Adviser, LLC held 9.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 3.52 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39.86 million and represent 8.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.46% shares in the company for having 2.97 million shares of worth $31.11 million while later fund manager owns 0.97 million shares of worth $11.02 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.45% of company’s outstanding stock.