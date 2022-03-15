Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2022

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 1.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.36M, closed the last trade at $0.86 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -9.10% during that session. The CYTO stock price is -533.72% off its 52-week high price of $5.45 and 27.91% above the 52-week low of $0.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 950.72K shares.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) trade information

Sporting -9.10% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the CYTO stock price touched $0.86 or saw a rise of 33.85%. Year-to-date, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. shares have moved -52.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) have changed -33.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.30 while the price target rests at a high of $14.30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1562.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1562.79% from current levels.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -66.05% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $59.1 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 62.50% over the past 5 years.

CYTO Dividends

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.52% with a share float percentage of 4.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ikarian Capital, LLC with over 0.4 million shares worth more than $0.8 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Ikarian Capital, LLC held 3.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 71226.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.14 million and represent 0.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.24% shares in the company for having 30513.0 shares of worth $50041.0 while later fund manager owns 18871.0 shares of worth $30948.0 as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.15% of company’s outstanding stock.