Allakos Inc. (ALLK) Falls -8.27%, Causing Bears To Lose

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) has a beta value of 0.72 and has seen 1.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $278.92M, closed the last trade at $5.10 per share which meant it lost -$0.46 on the day or -8.27% during that session. The ALLK stock price is -2354.9% off its 52-week high price of $125.20 and 4.9% above the 52-week low of $4.85. The 3-month trading volume is 5.03 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Allakos Inc. (ALLK) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.17.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) trade information

Sporting -8.27% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the ALLK stock price touched $5.10 or saw a rise of 9.73%. Year-to-date, Allakos Inc. shares have moved -47.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) have changed -22.61%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.70, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $197.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -3762.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.96% from current levels.

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Allakos Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -95.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.19%, compared to 2.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -36.00% and 5.80% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -64.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -61.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -10.50%.

ALLK Dividends

Allakos Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.08% with a share float percentage of 101.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allakos Inc. having a total of 244 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 6.61 million shares worth more than $700.26 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Capital World Investors held 12.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 4.91 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $520.08 million and represent 9.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.98% shares in the company for having 3.79 million shares of worth $401.1 million while later fund manager owns 3.55 million shares of worth $376.36 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 6.55% of company’s outstanding stock.