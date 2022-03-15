A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (AMEX:EXN) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 3.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.93M, closed the last trade at $1.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -10.14% during that session. The EXN stock price is -187.9% off its 52-week high price of $3.57 and 50.81% above the 52-week low of $0.61. The 3-month trading volume is 678.82K shares.

Excellon Resources Inc. (AMEX:EXN) trade information

Sporting -10.14% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the EXN stock price touched $1.24 or saw a rise of 29.14%. Year-to-date, Excellon Resources Inc. shares have moved 11.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 39.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (AMEX:EXN) have changed 98.24%.

Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Excellon Resources Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -180.00%, compared to 10.40% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.90% over the past 5 years.

EXN Dividends

Excellon Resources Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 15 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Excellon Resources Inc. (AMEX:EXN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.49% with a share float percentage of 6.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Excellon Resources Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 0.55 million shares worth more than $0.7 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 1.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 0.26 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.33 million and represent 0.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.65% shares in the company for having 0.55 million shares of worth $0.7 million while later fund manager owns 0.21 million shares of worth $0.3 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.63% of company’s outstanding stock.