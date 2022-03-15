A Detailed Analysis Of CNX Resources Corporation (CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.55B, closed the recent trade at $17.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -1.08% during that session. The CNX stock price is -8.37% off its 52-week high price of $18.78 and 39.93% above the 52-week low of $10.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.44 million shares.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) trade information

Sporting -1.08% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the CNX stock price touched $17.33 or saw a rise of 7.23%. Year-to-date, CNX Resources Corporation shares have moved 27.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) have changed 13.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.53.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CNX Resources Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 40.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.74%, compared to 41.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 157.10% and 57.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 49.30%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $575.06 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $539.87 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $626.7 million and $403.27 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -8.20% for the current quarter and 33.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 4.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 35.70%.

CNX Dividends

CNX Resources Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.38% with a share float percentage of 96.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CNX Resources Corporation having a total of 396 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ with over 28.16 million shares worth more than $355.44 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ held 13.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 25.7 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $324.32 million and represent 12.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Longleaf Partners Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.83% shares in the company for having 8.1 million shares of worth $102.21 million while later fund manager owns 6.72 million shares of worth $84.85 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.18% of company’s outstanding stock.