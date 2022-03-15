-47.37 Fall Turns AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) has seen 13.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.31M, closed the last trade at $0.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.38 on the day or -47.37% during that session. The ANPC stock price is -1773.17% off its 52-week high price of $7.68 and -34.15% below the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 552.43K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) trade information

Sporting -47.37% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the ANPC stock price touched $0.41 or saw a rise of 51.48%. Year-to-date, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. shares have moved -66.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -29.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) have changed -52.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 18660.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1851.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1851.22% from current levels.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -88.30% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 101.70%.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $600k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2020.

ANPC Dividends

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.35% with a share float percentage of 1.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.38 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. held 0.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 23413.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $75858.0 and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.