21.13 Gain Turns Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) has seen 3.26 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company closed the recent trade at $1.11 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 21.13% during that session. The TIRX stock price is -8721.62% off its 52-week high price of $97.92 and 27.03% above the 52-week low of $0.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 264.01K shares.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) trade information

Sporting 21.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the TIRX stock price touched $1.11 or saw a rise of 15.27%. Year-to-date, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd shares have moved -44.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) have changed -30.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.35.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -78.15% over the past 6 months.

TIRX Dividends

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.31% with a share float percentage of 10.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 52284.0 shares worth more than $87314.0. As of Dec 30, 2021, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 48000.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $80160.0 and represent 0.71% of shares outstanding.