-16.05% Fall Drives Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) has a beta value of 0.65 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $49.22M, closed the last trade at $8.68 per share which meant it lost -$1.66 on the day or -16.05% during that session. The SEED stock price is -208.06% off its 52-week high price of $26.74 and 51.5% above the 52-week low of $4.21. The 3-month trading volume is 371.61K shares.

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) trade information

Sporting -16.05% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the SEED stock price touched $8.68 or saw a rise of 27.67%. Year-to-date, Origin Agritech Limited shares have moved 21.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) have changed 12.44%.

Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 7.69% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.20% over the past 5 years.

SEED Dividends

Origin Agritech Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on July 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.69% with a share float percentage of 7.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Origin Agritech Limited having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 0.14 million shares worth more than $1.03 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 2.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Manufacturers Life Insurance Co., with the holding of over 59737.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.49 million and represent 1.03% of shares outstanding.