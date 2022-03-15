0.11% Gain Drives Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 0.9 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.56B, closed the recent trade at $60.64 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.11% during that session. The JCI stock price is -34.84% off its 52-week high price of $81.77 and 4.11% above the 52-week low of $58.15. The 3-month trading volume is 4.03 million shares.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) trade information

Sporting 0.11% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the JCI stock price touched $60.64 or saw a rise of 4.58%. Year-to-date, Johnson Controls International plc shares have moved -25.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) have changed -11.37%.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Johnson Controls International plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.40%, compared to 10.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.50%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.65 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.38 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 150.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.20%.

JCI Dividends

Johnson Controls International plc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 28 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.36 at a share yield of 2.25%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.70% with a share float percentage of 96.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Johnson Controls International plc having a total of 1,443 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 61.18 million shares worth more than $4.97 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Dodge & Cox Inc held 8.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 58.6 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.76 billion and represent 8.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.64% shares in the company for having 32.58 million shares of worth $2.65 billion while later fund manager owns 20.02 million shares of worth $1.63 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.85% of company’s outstanding stock.