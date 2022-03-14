ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.16B, closed the recent trade at $50.37 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 0.74% during that session. The ZI stock price is -57.18% off its 52-week high price of $79.17 and 24.84% above the 52-week low of $37.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.89 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information

Sporting 0.74% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the ZI stock price touched $50.37 or saw a rise of 7.8%. Year-to-date, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares have moved -22.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) have changed -10.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $78.18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.57% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $65.00 while the price target rests at a high of $100.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -98.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -29.05% from the levels at last check today.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.56%, compared to -8.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.30% and 15.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 54.20%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $207.69 million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $215.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $139.7 million and $145.5 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 48.70% for the current quarter and 47.80% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 372.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.47%.

ZI Dividends

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.78% with a share float percentage of 110.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. having a total of 463 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TA Associates, L.P. with over 45.8 million shares worth more than $2.94 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, TA Associates, L.P. held 25.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Carlyle Group Inc., with the holding of over 44.28 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.84 billion and represent 24.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.96% shares in the company for having 10.84 million shares of worth $668.68 million while later fund manager owns 5.16 million shares of worth $315.8 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.