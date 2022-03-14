Will WeWork Inc. (WE) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) has seen 7.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.63B, closed the last trade at $5.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -3.62% during that session. The WE stock price is -195.85% off its 52-week high price of $14.97 and 11.07% above the 52-week low of $4.50. The 3-month trading volume is 4.32 million shares.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) trade information

Sporting -3.62% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the WE stock price touched $5.06 or saw a rise of 9.48%. Year-to-date, WeWork Inc. shares have moved -41.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) have changed -27.19%.

WeWork Inc. (WE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -49.15% over the past 6 months.

WE Dividends

WeWork Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.69% with a share float percentage of 68.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WeWork Inc. having a total of 85 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 8.72 million shares worth more than $87.24 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 1.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 7.24 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $72.45 million and represent 1.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Insight Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.43% shares in the company for having 2.99 million shares of worth $29.94 million while later fund manager owns 2.9 million shares of worth $29.63 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.42% of company’s outstanding stock.