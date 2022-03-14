Why Should You Consider Adding Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) To Your Portfolio?

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) has seen 1.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.50M, closed the last trade at $1.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -17.14% during that session. The REVB stock price is -873.28% off its 52-week high price of $11.29 and 25.86% above the 52-week low of $0.86. The 3-month trading volume is 1.49 million shares.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) trade information

Sporting -17.14% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the REVB stock price touched $1.16 or saw a rise of 44.76%. Year-to-date, Revelation Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -88.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) have changed -53.60%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -934.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -934.48% from current levels.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -88.45% over the past 6 months, compared to 2.90% for the industry.

REVB Dividends

Revelation Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.61% with a share float percentage of 81.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Revelation Biosciences Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Karpus Management, Inc. with over 0.84 million shares worth more than $8.58 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Karpus Management, Inc. held 9.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Weiss Asset Management LP, with the holding of over 0.49 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.98 million and represent 5.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are RiverNorth Opportunities Fd and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Alternative Opportunities Fd. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.32% shares in the company for having 29221.0 shares of worth $0.3 million while later fund manager owns 3382.0 shares of worth $34496.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.