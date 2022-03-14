Why Invest In Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Stock?

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has a beta value of 4.02 and has seen 0.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.29B, closed the recent trade at $50.43 per share which meant it lost -$2.84 on the day or -5.33% during that session. The MTDR stock price is -14.02% off its 52-week high price of $57.50 and 57.27% above the 52-week low of $21.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.75 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Matador Resources Company (MTDR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.15.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) trade information

Sporting -5.33% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the MTDR stock price touched $50.43 or saw a rise of 9.72%. Year-to-date, Matador Resources Company shares have moved 44.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) have changed 23.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $58.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.32% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $48.00 while the price target rests at a high of $70.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -38.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.82% from the levels at last check today.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Matador Resources Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 86.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 73.88%, compared to 41.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 325.90% and 140.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 86.10%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $440.75 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $515.68 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $224.24 million and $268.03 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 96.60% for the current quarter and 92.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 196.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.40%.

MTDR Dividends

Matador Resources Company is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 0.38%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.50% with a share float percentage of 94.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Matador Resources Company having a total of 377 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.88 million shares worth more than $641.94 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 14.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 11.87 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $451.63 million and represent 10.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.32% shares in the company for having 7.41 million shares of worth $310.12 million while later fund manager owns 3.0 million shares of worth $114.0 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.55% of company’s outstanding stock.