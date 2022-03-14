Why Invest In Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) Stock?

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) has a beta value of 1.93 and has seen 1.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $107.81M, closed the last trade at $2.31 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 14.93% during that session. The TUSK stock price is -157.58% off its 52-week high price of $5.95 and 41.56% above the 52-week low of $1.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 311.22K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) trade information

Sporting 14.93% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the TUSK stock price touched $2.31 or saw a rise of 3.35%. Year-to-date, Mammoth Energy Services Inc. shares have moved 26.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) have changed 32.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 78860.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -73.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -73.16% from current levels.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -30.63% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -25.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $62.9 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $70.93 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.70% over the past 5 years.

TUSK Dividends

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.77% with a share float percentage of 86.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mammoth Energy Services Inc. having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wexford Capital LP with over 22.24 million shares worth more than $40.48 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Wexford Capital LP held 47.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ValueWorks, LLC, with the holding of over 3.54 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.45 million and represent 7.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.72% shares in the company for having 0.8 million shares of worth $1.46 million while later fund manager owns 0.31 million shares of worth $0.56 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.66% of company’s outstanding stock.