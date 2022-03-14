Why Invest In KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) Stock?

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) has a beta value of 2.30 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $89.95M, closed the last trade at $10.13 per share which meant it gained $0.43 on the day or 4.43% during that session. The KLXE stock price is -87.27% off its 52-week high price of $18.97 and 70.98% above the 52-week low of $2.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 574.89K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.82.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) trade information

Sporting 4.43% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the KLXE stock price touched $10.13 or saw a rise of 24.18%. Year-to-date, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares have moved 226.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) have changed 97.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -68.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 40.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 40.77% from current levels.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 69.12% over the past 6 months, compared to 36.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 80.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $157.1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $135 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022. Year-ago sales stood $86.8 million and $95.1 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 81.00% for the current quarter and 42.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.70% over the past 5 years.

KLXE Dividends

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 12 and April 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 48.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.51% with a share float percentage of 61.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. having a total of 45 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC with over 0.41 million shares worth more than $1.97 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC held 4.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc., with the holding of over 0.4 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.92 million and represent 3.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.08% shares in the company for having 0.32 million shares of worth $1.52 million while later fund manager owns 0.19 million shares of worth $0.89 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.80% of company’s outstanding stock.