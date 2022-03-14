Why Do You Need To Add Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) To Your Portfolio?

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) has a beta value of 2.08 and has seen 1.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $121.80M, closed the last trade at $1.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -14.04% during that session. The FTK stock price is -52.94% off its 52-week high price of $2.34 and 65.36% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.90 million shares.

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) trade information

Sporting -14.04% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the FTK stock price touched $1.53 or saw a rise of 22.34%. Year-to-date, Flotek Industries Inc. shares have moved 35.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) have changed 82.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Flotek Industries Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 20.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 73.00%, compared to 36.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 41.70% and 30.00% for the next quarter.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.7 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -45.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -54.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

FTK Dividends

Flotek Industries Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.48% with a share float percentage of 40.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Flotek Industries Inc. having a total of 51 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nierenberg Investment Management Company, Inc. with over 4.84 million shares worth more than $6.1 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Nierenberg Investment Management Company, Inc. held 6.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.02 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.8 million and represent 3.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Needham Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.40% shares in the company for having 1.91 million shares of worth $2.41 million while later fund manager owns 1.5 million shares of worth $1.89 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.88% of company’s outstanding stock.