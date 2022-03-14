Why Do You Need To Add EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) To Your Portfolio?

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 3.06 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $67.72B, closed the recent trade at $115.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -0.16% during that session. The EOG stock price is -5.16% off its 52-week high price of $121.45 and 47.3% above the 52-week low of $60.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.64 million shares.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) trade information

Sporting -0.16% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the EOG stock price touched $115.49 or saw a rise of 5.72%. Year-to-date, EOG Resources Inc. shares have moved 31.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) have changed 2.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.02.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that EOG Resources Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 77.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 39.72%, compared to 41.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 350.70% and 59.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 67.60%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.88 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.3 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.97 billion and $3.69 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 98.40% for the current quarter and 43.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 43.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 864.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 60.17%.

EOG Dividends

EOG Resources Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.00 at a share yield of 2.59%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.45%.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.75% with a share float percentage of 88.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EOG Resources Inc. having a total of 1,337 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 49.94 million shares worth more than $4.01 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the holding of over 48.37 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.88 billion and represent 8.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amcap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.54% shares in the company for having 20.72 million shares of worth $1.66 billion while later fund manager owns 16.49 million shares of worth $1.32 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.82% of company’s outstanding stock.