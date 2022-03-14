Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ)?

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 6.06 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.05B, closed the recent trade at $26.64 per share which meant it gained $6.51 on the day or 32.31% during that session. The TRQ stock price is 17.27% off its 52-week high price of $22.04 and 63.4% above the 52-week low of $9.75. The 3-month trading volume is 1.02 million shares.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) trade information

Sporting 32.31% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the TRQ stock price touched $26.64 or saw a rise of 0.3%. Year-to-date, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. shares have moved 22.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) have changed 0.70%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.13, which means that the shares’ value could drop -15.18% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15.67 while the price target rests at a high of $25.26. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 5.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 41.18% from the levels at last check today.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 33.75% over the past 6 months.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $511.76 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $391.15 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.00% over the past 5 years.

TRQ Dividends

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 50.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.06% with a share float percentage of 75.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. having a total of 167 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Pentwater Capital Management Lp with over 18.72 million shares worth more than $276.28 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Pentwater Capital Management Lp held 9.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kopernik Global Investors, LLC, with the holding of over 11.51 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $169.82 million and represent 5.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory Global Natural Resources Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.26% shares in the company for having 4.55 million shares of worth $57.69 million while later fund manager owns 2.59 million shares of worth $38.24 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.29% of company’s outstanding stock.