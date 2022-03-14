Why Buy Stock In Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG)?

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) has seen 2.07 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.01B, closed the recent trade at $9.88 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.10% during that session. The APSG stock price is -4.45% off its 52-week high price of $10.32 and 2.43% above the 52-week low of $9.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 281.11K shares.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) trade information

Sporting -0.10% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the APSG stock price touched $9.88 or saw a rise of 0.2%. Year-to-date, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital shares have moved 0.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) have changed 0.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 1.44% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.50%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $57.84 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $64.75 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2011. Year-ago sales stood $48.08 million and $58.16 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20.30% for the current quarter and 11.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.42% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 130.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.07%.

APSG Dividends

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.77% with a share float percentage of 87.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Apollo Strategic Growth Capital having a total of 123 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Empyrean Capital Partners, LP with over 5.7 million shares worth more than $55.6 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Empyrean Capital Partners, LP held 6.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with the holding of over 4.16 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.56 million and represent 5.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Merger Fund, The and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.20% shares in the company for having 0.98 million shares of worth $9.56 million while later fund manager owns 0.44 million shares of worth $4.28 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.54% of company’s outstanding stock.