Why Acquire Shares Of Zuora Inc. (ZUO)?

Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) has a beta value of 2.18 and has seen 0.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.63B, closed the recent trade at $13.51 per share which meant it gained $0.64 on the day or 4.97% during that session. The ZUO stock price is -72.09% off its 52-week high price of $23.25 and 8.81% above the 52-week low of $12.32. The 3-month trading volume is 1.07 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zuora Inc. (ZUO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) trade information

Sporting 4.97% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the ZUO stock price touched $13.51 or saw a rise of 1.82%. Year-to-date, Zuora Inc. shares have moved -31.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) have changed -23.53%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.66% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $17.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -85.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -25.83% from the levels at last check today.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zuora Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.44%, compared to 3.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.50%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $90.36 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $92.42 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022. Year-ago sales stood $79.29 million and $80.33 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.00% for the current quarter and 15.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.00% over the past 5 years.

ZUO Dividends

Zuora Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.17% with a share float percentage of 78.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zuora Inc. having a total of 307 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.37 million shares worth more than $212.45 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.15 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $152.22 million and represent 7.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.76% shares in the company for having 3.18 million shares of worth $52.78 million while later fund manager owns 2.78 million shares of worth $46.08 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.41% of company’s outstanding stock.