Why Acquire Shares Of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)?

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) has a beta value of -0.69 and has seen 2.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.80M, closed the last trade at $0.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.88% during that session. The PT stock price is -212.28% off its 52-week high price of $1.78 and 29.82% above the 52-week low of $0.40. The 3-month trading volume is 1.26 million shares.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) trade information

Sporting -0.88% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the PT stock price touched $0.57 or saw a rise of 27.18%. Year-to-date, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares have moved 30.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) have changed 10.11%.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -42.50% over the past 6 months.

PT Dividends

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on October 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.33% with a share float percentage of 0.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pintec Technology Holdings Limited having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS Group AG with over 35181.0 shares worth more than $15511.0. As of Dec 30, 2021, UBS Group AG held 0.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 30004.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13228.0 and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 7937.0 shares of worth $6090.0 while later fund manager owns 6075.0 shares of worth $2678.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.