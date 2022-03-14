When Will Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) Be Worth Investing In?

Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) has a beta value of -0.14 and has seen 2.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.85M, closed the last trade at $0.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.06% during that session. The BBI stock price is -483.33% off its 52-week high price of $1.40 and 16.67% above the 52-week low of $0.20. The 3-month trading volume is 7.71 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) trade information

Sporting -1.06% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the BBI stock price touched $0.24 or saw a rise of 7.69%. Year-to-date, Brickell Biotech Inc. shares have moved 5.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) have changed -1.30%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2400.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -733.33% from current levels.

Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Brickell Biotech Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -69.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 36.47%, compared to 12.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 46.70% and 60.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -75.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $150k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $400k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $27k and $17k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 455.60% for the current quarter and 2,252.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.40% over the past 5 years.

BBI Dividends

Brickell Biotech Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.19% with a share float percentage of 15.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brickell Biotech Inc. having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.73 million shares worth more than $1.97 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 1.38 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.99 million and represent 1.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.61% shares in the company for having 1.85 million shares of worth $1.33 million while later fund manager owns 0.85 million shares of worth $0.61 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.74% of company’s outstanding stock.