When Is Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Going To Be Good Investment?

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) has seen 0.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.24B, closed the recent trade at $10.45 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 1.16% during that session. The ULCC stock price is -117.22% off its 52-week high price of $22.70 and 9.28% above the 52-week low of $9.48. The 3-month trading volume is 1.42 million shares.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) trade information

Sporting 1.16% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the ULCC stock price touched $10.45 or saw a rise of 5.94%. Year-to-date, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. shares have moved -23.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) have changed -27.56%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.09% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -139.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -72.25% from the levels at last check today.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Frontier Group Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -29.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 119.72%, compared to 24.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 54.70% and 112.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 50.50%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $601.96 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $742.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $271 million and $550 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 122.10% for the current quarter and 35.10% for the next.

ULCC Dividends

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 11 and May 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.96% with a share float percentage of 103.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Frontier Group Holdings Inc. having a total of 143 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Indigo Partners LLC with over 178.83 million shares worth more than $2.43 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Indigo Partners LLC held 82.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 6.97 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $94.64 million and represent 3.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.01% shares in the company for having 2.18 million shares of worth $29.61 million while later fund manager owns 1.97 million shares of worth $26.7 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.91% of company’s outstanding stock.