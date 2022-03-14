What Are The Chances Of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Being A Good Investment?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 2.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.61B, closed the recent trade at $10.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -2.08% during that session. The PAA stock price is -17.12% off its 52-week high price of $12.38 and 18.92% above the 52-week low of $8.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.60 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.27.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) trade information

Sporting -2.08% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the PAA stock price touched $10.57 or saw a rise of 10.27%. Year-to-date, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares have moved 15.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) have changed -7.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.52.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 11.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 32.63%, compared to -3.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 345.50% and 16.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 57.90%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.58 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.05 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $5.96 billion and $6.96 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 60.70% for the current quarter and 44.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 114.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.62%.

PAA Dividends

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.72 at a share yield of 6.67%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 8.60%.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.15% with a share float percentage of 69.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Plains All American Pipeline L.P. having a total of 357 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alps Advisors Inc. with over 51.63 million shares worth more than $525.03 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Alps Advisors Inc. held 7.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackstone Inc, with the holding of over 34.83 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $354.24 million and represent 4.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fd. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.68% shares in the company for having 48.66 million shares of worth $453.98 million while later fund manager owns 8.99 million shares of worth $91.46 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.23% of company’s outstanding stock.