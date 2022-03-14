Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 3.28 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.79B, closed the recent trade at $42.07 per share which meant it gained $0.69 on the day or 1.67% during that session. The ALLY stock price is -34.56% off its 52-week high price of $56.61 and 5.28% above the 52-week low of $39.85. The 3-month trading volume is 3.52 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.95.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) trade information

Sporting 1.67% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the ALLY stock price touched $42.07 or saw a rise of 4.52%. Year-to-date, Ally Financial Inc. shares have moved -13.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) have changed -17.21%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $65.32, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.59% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $52.00 while the price target rests at a high of $81.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -92.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -23.6% from the levels at last check today.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ally Financial Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -11.96%, compared to -13.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 21.90% and -13.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.60%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.05 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.08 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.21 billion and $1.94 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -7.20% for the current quarter and 7.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 30.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 191.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.17%.

ALLY Dividends

Ally Financial Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 14 and April 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.00 at a share yield of 2.42%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.56% with a share float percentage of 96.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ally Financial Inc. having a total of 861 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 36.96 million shares worth more than $1.89 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 32.03 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.64 billion and represent 9.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Oakmark Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.65% shares in the company for having 12.64 million shares of worth $645.43 million while later fund manager owns 10.21 million shares of worth $521.11 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.95% of company’s outstanding stock.