Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Lower

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.91B, closed the last trade at $21.36 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 1.76% during that session. The LXU stock price is -0.28% off its 52-week high price of $21.42 and 86.14% above the 52-week low of $2.96. The 3-month trading volume is 452.85K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.28.

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) trade information

Sporting 1.76% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the LXU stock price touched $21.36 or saw a rise of 3.04%. Year-to-date, LSB Industries Inc. shares have moved 93.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) have changed 95.25%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -12.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19.00 while the price target rests at a high of $19.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 11.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.05% from current levels.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LSB Industries Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 245.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -30.59%, compared to 19.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 132.60% and 133.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 61.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $200.23 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $154.84 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $88.9 million and $99.19 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 125.20% for the current quarter and 56.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -62.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.00%.

LXU Dividends

LSB Industries Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.32% with a share float percentage of 26.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LSB Industries Inc. having a total of 82 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO with over 69.08 million shares worth more than $542.51 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO held 77.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Robotti, Robert E., with the holding of over 1.78 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.01 million and represent 2.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.00% shares in the company for having 0.89 million shares of worth $6.99 million while later fund manager owns 0.65 million shares of worth $5.07 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.73% of company’s outstanding stock.