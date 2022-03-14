Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Lower

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.92B, closed the recent trade at $10.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -1.05% during that session. The ERJ stock price is -87.8% off its 52-week high price of $19.40 and 12.78% above the 52-week low of $9.01. The 3-month trading volume is 2.64 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Embraer S.A. (ERJ) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) trade information

Sporting -1.05% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the ERJ stock price touched $10.33 or saw a rise of 23.65%. Year-to-date, Embraer S.A. shares have moved -41.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) have changed -32.21%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.84% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $31.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -200.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -16.17% from the levels at last check today.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Embraer S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 360.00%, compared to -3.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.50%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.47 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $876.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.84 billion and $784.48 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -20.40% for the current quarter and 11.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 92.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.08%.

ERJ Dividends

Embraer S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.69% with a share float percentage of 37.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Embraer S.A. having a total of 188 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Brandes Investment Partners L.P. with over 21.05 million shares worth more than $357.91 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Brandes Investment Partners L.P. held 11.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is American Century Companies, Inc., with the holding of over 4.43 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $75.27 million and represent 2.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund and American Century Emerging Markets. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.43% shares in the company for having 2.65 million shares of worth $45.12 million while later fund manager owns 2.32 million shares of worth $39.41 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.25% of company’s outstanding stock.