Wall Street Was Disappointed By Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD)’s 29.52% Stock Price Incline

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) has seen 2.24 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.20M, closed the recent trade at $1.36 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 29.52% during that session. The ZCMD stock price is -200.74% off its 52-week high price of $4.09 and 22.79% above the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21900.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 36.24K shares.

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) trade information

Sporting 29.52% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the ZCMD stock price touched $1.36 or saw a rise of 23.6%. Year-to-date, Zhongchao Inc. shares have moved -41.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -38.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) have changed -40.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 38620.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.55.

Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -35.58% over the past 6 months.

ZCMD Dividends

Zhongchao Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on September 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.20% with a share float percentage of 0.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zhongchao Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS Group AG with over 16650.0 shares worth more than $29637.0. As of Dec 30, 2021, UBS Group AG held 0.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 15400.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27412.0 and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.