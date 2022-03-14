U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) has a beta value of 0.68 and has seen 1.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.29M, closed the last trade at $6.70 per share which meant it lost -$1.12 on the day or -14.32% during that session. The USEG stock price is -107.76% off its 52-week high price of $13.92 and 56.57% above the 52-week low of $2.91. The 3-month trading volume is 1.35 million shares.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) trade information

Sporting -14.32% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the USEG stock price touched $6.70 or saw a rise of 51.87%. Year-to-date, U.S. Energy Corp. shares have moved 104.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 46.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) have changed 89.80%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -34.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 25.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.37% from current levels.

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 58.39% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 51.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -473.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

USEG Dividends

U.S. Energy Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.48% with a share float percentage of 10.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with U.S. Energy Corp. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.15 million shares worth more than $0.48 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 95307.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.31 million and represent 2.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.65% shares in the company for having 77059.0 shares of worth $0.28 million while later fund manager owns 73509.0 shares of worth $0.24 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.57% of company’s outstanding stock.