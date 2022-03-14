Top Ships Inc. (TOPS): What Is Good About Stock?

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) has a beta value of -0.53 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.60M, closed the last trade at $1.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -9.32% during that session. The TOPS stock price is -159.81% off its 52-week high price of $2.78 and 34.58% above the 52-week low of $0.70. The 3-month trading volume is 845.29K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

Sporting -9.32% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the TOPS stock price touched $1.07 or saw a rise of 34.76%. Year-to-date, Top Ships Inc. shares have moved 28.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) have changed 11.46%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -834.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -834.58% from current levels.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -22.46% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.30%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -52.96% over the past 5 years.

TOPS Dividends

Top Ships Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on September 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.06% with a share float percentage of 1.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Top Ships Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cetera Advisors LLC with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $0.17 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Cetera Advisors LLC held 0.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 89920.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.13 million and represent 0.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.10% shares in the company for having 40167.0 shares of worth $53422.0 while later fund manager owns 11220.0 shares of worth $14922.0 as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.