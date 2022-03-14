Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI) has a beta value of -0.03 and has seen 2.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.40M, closed the last trade at $1.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -17.86% during that session. The SDPI stock price is -106.96% off its 52-week high price of $2.38 and 43.48% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 550.25K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI) trade information

Sporting -17.86% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the SDPI stock price touched $1.15 or saw a rise of 37.5%. Year-to-date, Superior Drilling Products Inc. shares have moved 57.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI) have changed 34.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.30 while the price target rests at a high of $1.30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -13.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -13.04% from current levels.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Superior Drilling Products Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 30.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.00%, compared to 20.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 66.70% and 50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.6 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.54 million and $2.42 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 133.60% for the current quarter and 32.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 30.60% over the past 5 years.

SDPI Dividends

Superior Drilling Products Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.49% with a share float percentage of 19.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Superior Drilling Products Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.09 million shares worth more than $0.8 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 3.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C., with the holding of over 0.22 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.16 million and represent 0.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.71% shares in the company for having 0.2 million shares of worth $0.15 million while later fund manager owns 0.17 million shares of worth $0.12 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.59% of company’s outstanding stock.