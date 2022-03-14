Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2022

Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 4.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.50M, closed the last trade at $0.76 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 17.21% during that session. The STAB stock price is -843.42% off its 52-week high price of $7.17 and 28.95% above the 52-week low of $0.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 593.60K shares.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) trade information

Sporting 17.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the STAB stock price touched $0.76 or saw a rise of 10.59%. Year-to-date, Statera Biopharma Inc. shares have moved -66.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) have changed -20.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.86.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -79.89% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.90% over the past 5 years.

STAB Dividends

Statera Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.43% with a share float percentage of 7.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Statera Biopharma Inc. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.42 million shares worth more than $0.96 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.38 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.88 million and represent 1.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.07% shares in the company for having 0.38 million shares of worth $0.87 million while later fund manager owns 55146.0 shares of worth $0.16 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.16% of company’s outstanding stock.