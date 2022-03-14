Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Shares Are Down -6.07% YTD

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 2.38 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.84B, closed the recent trade at $40.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.02% during that session. The LUV stock price is -60.95% off its 52-week high price of $64.75 and 8.65% above the 52-week low of $36.75. The 3-month trading volume is 8.79 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) trade information

Sporting -0.02% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the LUV stock price touched $40.23 or saw a rise of 3.96%. Year-to-date, Southwest Airlines Co. shares have moved -6.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) have changed -14.42%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $53.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.43% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $28.00 while the price target rests at a high of $67.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -66.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 30.4% from the levels at last check today.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Southwest Airlines Co. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 153.49%, compared to 24.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.80% and 87.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 72.40%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.99 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.67 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.01 billion and $2.05 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 147.80% for the current quarter and 127.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.20% over the past 5 years.

LUV Dividends

Southwest Airlines Co. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 20 and April 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.06% with a share float percentage of 79.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Southwest Airlines Co. having a total of 1,323 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 55.96 million shares worth more than $2.88 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Primecap Management Company held 9.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 52.62 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.71 billion and represent 8.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.60% shares in the company for having 27.25 million shares of worth $1.4 billion while later fund manager owns 16.69 million shares of worth $858.34 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.82% of company’s outstanding stock.