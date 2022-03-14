Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Drops -6.07%, Marking Lose By Bears

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 0.64 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $722.69M, closed the recent trade at $3.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -6.07% during that session. The SVM stock price is -73.64% off its 52-week high price of $6.72 and 20.41% above the 52-week low of $3.08. The 3-month trading volume is 1.40 million shares.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) trade information

Sporting -6.07% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the SVM stock price touched $3.87 or saw a rise of 7.86%. Year-to-date, Silvercorp Metals Inc. shares have moved 9.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) have changed 21.53%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.45% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.73 while the price target rests at a high of $8.75. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -126.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -22.22% from the levels at last check today.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Silvercorp Metals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.55%, compared to 10.40% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $37.7 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $63.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 47.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 33.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

SVM Dividends

Silvercorp Metals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 18 and May 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.03 at a share yield of 0.73%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.84% with a share float percentage of 36.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Silvercorp Metals Inc. having a total of 176 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 18.7 million shares worth more than $70.31 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 4.73 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.8 million and represent 2.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.26% shares in the company for having 9.31 million shares of worth $35.01 million while later fund manager owns 7.88 million shares of worth $29.64 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.45% of company’s outstanding stock.