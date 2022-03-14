Shares Of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Decreased By -21.76% In A Month

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) has seen 2.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $472.50M, closed the last trade at $2.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -10.87% during that session. The ML stock price is -453.17% off its 52-week high price of $11.34 and 6.83% above the 52-week low of $1.91. The 3-month trading volume is 1.06 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MoneyLion Inc. (ML) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) trade information

Sporting -10.87% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the ML stock price touched $2.05 or saw a rise of 18.33%. Year-to-date, MoneyLion Inc. shares have moved -49.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) have changed -21.76%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -387.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -143.9% from current levels.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -79.46% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.50% for the industry.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $48.31 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $60.38 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

ML Dividends

MoneyLion Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.58% with a share float percentage of 57.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MoneyLion Inc. having a total of 73 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are StepStone Group LP with over 24.41 million shares worth more than $98.37 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, StepStone Group LP held 10.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Atalaya Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 7.78 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.34 million and represent 3.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Arbitrage Fund and Water Island Diversified Event-Driven Fd. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.85% shares in the company for having 1.91 million shares of worth $8.07 million while later fund manager owns 0.22 million shares of worth $0.92 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.