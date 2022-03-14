Shares Of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) Loss -30.33% In A Month

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) has a beta value of 0.41 and has seen 3.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.50M, closed the last trade at $0.22 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 2.34% during that session. The CTK stock price is -1504.55% off its 52-week high price of $3.53 and 13.64% above the 52-week low of $0.19. The 3-month trading volume is 2.60 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) trade information

Sporting 2.34% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the CTK stock price touched $0.22 or saw a rise of 8.33%. Year-to-date, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares have moved -63.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) have changed -30.33%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.67 while the price target rests at a high of $1.67. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -659.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -659.09% from current levels.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -86.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 70.59%, compared to 4.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 103.60% and 105.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -39.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $49.6 million for the current quarter.

CTK Dividends

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 23 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.77% with a share float percentage of 3.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CooTek (Cayman) Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alibaba Group Holding Ltd with over 2.12 million shares worth more than $1.3 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd held 3.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Qualcomm Inc/DE, with the holding of over 1.06 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.65 million and represent 1.74% of shares outstanding.