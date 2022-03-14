Shares Of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) Decreased By -34.27% In A Month

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) has seen 0.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.59M, closed the recent trade at $0.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -2.78% during that session. The KRKR stock price is -572.58% off its 52-week high price of $4.17 and 3.23% above the 52-week low of $0.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 53.89K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) trade information

Sporting -2.78% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the KRKR stock price touched $0.62 or saw a rise of 21.83%. Year-to-date, 36Kr Holdings Inc. shares have moved -39.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) have changed -34.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 96170.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.77.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -66.15% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -16.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21.94 million for the current quarter.

KRKR Dividends

36Kr Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 13 and April 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.11% with a share float percentage of 0.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 36Kr Holdings Inc. having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 20788.0 shares worth more than $33260.0. As of Sep 29, 2021, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 14960.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23936.0 and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.01% shares in the company for having 5136.0 shares of worth $8525.0 while later fund manager owns 4800.0 shares of worth $7968.0 as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.