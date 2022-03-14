Sentage Holdings Inc. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) has seen 5.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.50M, closed the last trade at $1.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.79% during that session. The SNTG stock price is -4060.0% off its 52-week high price of $52.00 and 47.2% above the 52-week low of $0.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 371.68K shares.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) trade information

Sporting -0.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the SNTG stock price touched $1.25 or saw a rise of 30.56%. Year-to-date, Sentage Holdings Inc. shares have moved 1.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 56.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) have changed 60.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 55290.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.52.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -67.87% over the past 6 months.

SNTG Dividends

Sentage Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 62.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.15% with a share float percentage of 0.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sentage Holdings Inc. having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 14971.0 shares worth more than $31289.0. As of Sep 29, 2021, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 4628.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9672.0 and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.