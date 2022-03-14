Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) has a beta value of 0.61 and has seen 7.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $99.10M, closed the recent trade at $2.38 per share which meant it gained $0.54 on the day or 29.35% during that session. The RCAT stock price is -213.45% off its 52-week high price of $7.46 and 38.66% above the 52-week low of $1.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.19 million shares.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) trade information

Sporting 29.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the RCAT stock price touched $2.38 or saw a rise of 1.65%. Year-to-date, Red Cat Holdings Inc. shares have moved -11.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) have changed -8.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.25% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -236.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -236.13% from the levels at last check today.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -34.52% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 282.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.94 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.76 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.00% over the past 5 years.

RCAT Dividends

Red Cat Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 04 and April 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.69% with a share float percentage of 18.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Red Cat Holdings Inc. having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 1.35 million shares worth more than $2.81 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Sabby Management, LLC held 4.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.15 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.39 million and represent 4.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.96% shares in the company for having 0.84 million shares of worth $1.76 million while later fund manager owns 0.3 million shares of worth $0.62 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.05% of company’s outstanding stock.