PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Disappoints Wall Street With -4.37% Stock Price Loss

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.15B, closed the last trade at $9.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.42 on the day or -4.37% during that session. The PCT stock price is -289.01% off its 52-week high price of $35.75 and 46.25% above the 52-week low of $4.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.07 million shares.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

Sporting -4.37% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the PCT stock price touched $9.19 or saw a rise of 9.64%. Year-to-date, PureCycle Technologies Inc. shares have moved -3.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 33.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) have changed 55.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.46.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -26.60% over the past 6 months, compared to 17.40% for the industry.

PCT Dividends

PureCycle Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.67% with a share float percentage of 69.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PureCycle Technologies Inc. having a total of 173 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sylebra Capital Ltd with over 18.12 million shares worth more than $173.43 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Sylebra Capital Ltd held 15.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 7.37 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70.51 million and represent 6.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.97% shares in the company for having 2.31 million shares of worth $22.1 million while later fund manager owns 2.04 million shares of worth $19.52 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.74% of company’s outstanding stock.