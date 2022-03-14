Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) Shares Lost -$2.29 After Investor Confidence Dipped

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) has seen 3.14 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.08B, closed the recent trade at $33.54 per share which meant it lost -$2.29 on the day or -6.39% during that session. The OGN stock price is -17.68% off its 52-week high price of $39.47 and 18.75% above the 52-week low of $27.25. The 3-month trading volume is 2.11 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Organon & Co. (OGN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.28.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) trade information

Sporting -6.39% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the OGN stock price touched $33.54 or saw a rise of 13.11%. Year-to-date, Organon & Co. shares have moved 17.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) have changed 3.58%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.15% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $37.00 while the price target rests at a high of $44.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -31.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10.32% from the levels at last check today.

Organon & Co. (OGN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Organon & Co. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -16.67%, compared to 7.10% for the industry.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.57 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.59 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -32.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -5.00%.

OGN Dividends

Organon & Co. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.12 at a share yield of 3.13%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.44% with a share float percentage of 72.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Organon & Co. having a total of 1,205 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.77 million shares worth more than $876.19 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 16.9 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $514.62 million and represent 6.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 7.19 million shares of worth $235.69 million while later fund manager owns 6.32 million shares of worth $207.34 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.49% of company’s outstanding stock.