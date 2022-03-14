MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Has Fallen -8.12%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) has seen 1.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.20B, closed the recent trade at $6.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.59 on the day or -8.12% during that session. The MNSO stock price is -323.59% off its 52-week high price of $28.55 and -8.01% below the 52-week low of $7.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 680.23K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) trade information

Sporting -8.12% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the MNSO stock price touched $6.74 or saw a rise of 31.64%. Year-to-date, MINISO Group Holding Limited shares have moved -29.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) have changed -26.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $95.02, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.91% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $65.06 while the price target rests at a high of $113.10. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1578.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -865.28% from the levels at last check today.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MINISO Group Holding Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 34.62%, compared to 2.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and 12.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.60%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $419.16 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $452.92 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 50.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 36.81%.

MNSO Dividends

MINISO Group Holding Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.16 at a share yield of 2.18%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.99% with a share float percentage of 22.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MINISO Group Holding Limited having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with over 13.53 million shares worth more than $206.24 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board held 6.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Schroder Investment Management Group, with the holding of over 8.83 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $134.5 million and represent 3.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Dividend Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.15% shares in the company for having 2.58 million shares of worth $39.35 million while later fund manager owns 0.86 million shares of worth $14.55 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.38% of company’s outstanding stock.