Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -15.72% Fall

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) has a beta value of 0.12 and has seen 1.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $323.32M, closed the last trade at $6.22 per share which meant it lost -$1.16 on the day or -15.72% during that session. The LQDA stock price is -22.19% off its 52-week high price of $7.60 and 63.83% above the 52-week low of $2.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 512.68K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) trade information

Sporting -15.72% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the LQDA stock price touched $6.22 or saw a rise of 18.16%. Year-to-date, Liquidia Corporation shares have moved 27.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) have changed -6.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -157.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.54% from current levels.

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Liquidia Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 128.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 67.05%, compared to 2.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 68.40% and 47.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,593.20%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.89 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $740k and $3.08 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 290.50% for the current quarter and 0.50% for the next.

LQDA Dividends

Liquidia Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 04 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.46% with a share float percentage of 49.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Liquidia Corporation having a total of 52 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 2.49 million shares worth more than $6.86 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, NEA Management Company, LLC held 4.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.58 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.37 million and represent 3.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.96% shares in the company for having 1.02 million shares of worth $2.82 million while later fund manager owns 0.49 million shares of worth $1.34 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.94% of company’s outstanding stock.