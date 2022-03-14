JOYY Inc. (YY) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2022

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 1.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.43B, closed the recent trade at $27.66 per share which meant it lost -$3.54 on the day or -11.35% during that session. The YY stock price is -337.64% off its 52-week high price of $121.05 and -12.47% below the 52-week low of $31.11. The 3-month trading volume is 657.29K shares.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) trade information

Sporting -11.35% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the YY stock price touched $27.66 or saw a rise of 35.21%. Year-to-date, JOYY Inc. shares have moved -31.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -24.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) have changed -37.25%.

JOYY Inc. (YY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that JOYY Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 107.80%, compared to 4.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 228.60% and 160.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 36.60%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $652.43 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $795.88 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $579.85 million and $636.17 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.50% for the current quarter and 25.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 73.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 34.79%.

YY Dividends

JOYY Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 23 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.04 at a share yield of 6.54%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.63% with a share float percentage of 75.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JOYY Inc. having a total of 325 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 4.62 million shares worth more than $253.24 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 7.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 3.15 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $172.69 million and represent 5.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.89% shares in the company for having 1.78 million shares of worth $97.71 million while later fund manager owns 1.36 million shares of worth $74.56 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.21% of company’s outstanding stock.