Investor Confidence Shakens After Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) Share Prices Gain $0.36

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) has a beta value of -4.33 and has seen 0.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.29M, closed the recent trade at $2.92 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 14.12% during that session. The AHPI stock price is -461.99% off its 52-week high price of $16.41 and 17.47% above the 52-week low of $2.41. The 3-month trading volume is 326.30K shares.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) trade information

Sporting 14.12% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the AHPI stock price touched $2.92 or saw a rise of 7.89%. Year-to-date, Allied Healthcare Products Inc. shares have moved -56.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) have changed -25.58%.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -66.54% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.20% over the past 5 years.

AHPI Dividends

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.31% with a share float percentage of 10.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allied Healthcare Products Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.19 million shares worth more than $1.13 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 54800.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.32 million and represent 1.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.67% shares in the company for having 0.15 million shares of worth $0.86 million while later fund manager owns 45588.0 shares of worth $0.27 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.14% of company’s outstanding stock.