Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Share Prices Dropped By -$0.47

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) has seen 1.98 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $419.24M, closed the last trade at $5.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.47 on the day or -8.13% during that session. The KIND stock price is -250.09% off its 52-week high price of $18.59 and 8.47% above the 52-week low of $4.86. The 3-month trading volume is 1.97 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) trade information

Sporting -8.13% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the KIND stock price touched $5.31 or saw a rise of 9.69%. Year-to-date, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. shares have moved -32.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) have changed -18.81%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -107.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -31.83% from current levels.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nextdoor Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -48.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 87.69%, compared to 3.00% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $54.9 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $47.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

KIND Dividends

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.99% with a share float percentage of 92.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nextdoor Holdings Inc. having a total of 105 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 10.87 million shares worth more than $85.8 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 13.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 5.62 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44.34 million and represent 7.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Global Technology Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.22% shares in the company for having 4.12 million shares of worth $32.51 million while later fund manager owns 3.36 million shares of worth $26.51 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.26% of company’s outstanding stock.