Investor Confidence Dwindles After TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Shares Gain By About 3.14

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 7.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $950.81M, closed the last trade at $9.51 per share which meant it gained $3.14 on the day or 49.29% during that session. The WULF stock price is -294.22% off its 52-week high price of $37.49 and 57.62% above the 52-week low of $4.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 193.85K shares.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) trade information

Sporting 49.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the WULF stock price touched $9.51 or saw a rise of 8.82%. Year-to-date, TeraWulf Inc. shares have moved -36.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 58.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) have changed -27.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.87.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -59.27% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -39.70% over the past 5 years.

WULF Dividends

TeraWulf Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 16 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 67.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.87% with a share float percentage of 8.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TeraWulf Inc. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company.