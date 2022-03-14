Investor Confidence Dwindles After Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH) Shares Drop By About -1.85

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) has seen 1.63 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.14B, closed the last trade at $21.31 per share which meant it lost -$1.85 on the day or -7.99% during that session. The OSH stock price is -206.05% off its 52-week high price of $65.22 and 35.62% above the 52-week low of $13.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.36 million shares.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) trade information

Sporting -7.99% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the OSH stock price touched $21.31 or saw a rise of 18.23%. Year-to-date, Oak Street Health Inc. shares have moved -35.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) have changed 27.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.23, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19.00 while the price target rests at a high of $43.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -101.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.84% from current levels.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Oak Street Health Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -59.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.72%, compared to 8.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -42.50% and -13.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 62.00%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $393.11 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $501.21 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $248.7 million and $296.7 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 58.10% for the current quarter and 68.90% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -87.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

OSH Dividends

Oak Street Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.16% with a share float percentage of 103.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oak Street Health Inc. having a total of 358 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Atlantic, L.P. with over 61.38 million shares worth more than $2.61 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, General Atlantic, L.P. held 25.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Newlight Partners LP, with the holding of over 40.51 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.72 billion and represent 16.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.68% shares in the company for having 11.27 million shares of worth $479.37 million while later fund manager owns 4.73 million shares of worth $201.14 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.96% of company’s outstanding stock.