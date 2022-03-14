Invacare Corporation (IVC)’s -4.61% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 2.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.79M, closed the last trade at $1.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -4.61% during that session. The IVC stock price is -536.55% off its 52-week high price of $9.23 and -1.38% below the 52-week low of $1.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 831.57K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Invacare Corporation (IVC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) trade information

Sporting -4.61% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the IVC stock price touched $1.45 or saw a rise of 39.71%. Year-to-date, Invacare Corporation shares have moved -46.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -33.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) have changed -39.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -348.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -313.79% from current levels.

Invacare Corporation (IVC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Invacare Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -73.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.24%, compared to 3.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 120.00% and 47.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.10%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $239.89 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $221.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $224.04 million and $196.2 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.10% for the current quarter and 13.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -58.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

IVC Dividends

Invacare Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 08 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.86% with a share float percentage of 94.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Invacare Corporation having a total of 163 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.33 million shares worth more than $6.34 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 6.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 1.84 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.01 million and represent 5.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.92% shares in the company for having 1.02 million shares of worth $2.78 million while later fund manager owns 0.78 million shares of worth $2.12 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.22% of company’s outstanding stock.