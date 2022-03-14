Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) Disappoints Wall Street With -8.78% Stock Price Loss

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 0.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $446.81M, closed the recent trade at $3.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.37 on the day or -8.78% during that session. The INSG stock price is -194.83% off its 52-week high price of $11.41 and -1.55% below the 52-week low of $3.93. The 3-month trading volume is 1.30 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Inseego Corp. (INSG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) trade information

Sporting -8.78% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the INSG stock price touched $3.87 or saw a rise of 22.13%. Year-to-date, Inseego Corp. shares have moved -27.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) have changed -6.19%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.2% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -106.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -80.88% from the levels at last check today.

Inseego Corp. (INSG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Inseego Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -47.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.50%, compared to 3.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.30% and 12.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -16.90%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $71.19 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $66.54 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $86.06 million and $60.09 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -17.30% for the current quarter and 10.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 57.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

INSG Dividends

Inseego Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.72% with a share float percentage of 58.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inseego Corp. having a total of 240 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Aviva Holdings Ltd. with over 20.65 million shares worth more than $120.38 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Aviva Holdings Ltd. held 19.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.13 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.71 million and represent 5.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.59% shares in the company for having 2.73 million shares of worth $15.9 million while later fund manager owns 1.96 million shares of worth $11.45 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.87% of company’s outstanding stock.